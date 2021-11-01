Skydance New Media has announced what the new studios’ first game will be about, and it’s being made in partnership with Marvel Entertainment.

This new game, which is currently unnamed, is set to be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe,” according to a recent press release.

This new project is being helmed by Amy Hennig, who’s best known for their work on the first three Uncharted games at Naughty Dog before they joined Skydance in 2019, so this new Marvel game should hopefully be in good hands.

While Skydance New Media may be a new name to you, you’ve likely heard of Skydance before, as they’re the Hollywood studio who’s responsible for producing blockbuster films such as Star Trek Beyond, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Terminator: Dark Fate, so they’ve definitely got the money and backing behind them to create a good game.

In the press release Skydance New Media explained that they’ve “ assembled an accomplished crew of developers with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, and comics,” so it definitely sounds like they know what they’re doing.

For now, there are no details about when this unnamed game will release or which Marvel characters it will feature.