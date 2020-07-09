Sky Q is Sky TV’s successful satellite and streaming TV box. Released in 2016, Sky has been regularly updating the box with new features and support for new online services.

The company has now announced another new update with a new expanded view UI, simple new show and sports centres, intuitive smart buttons and improved voice discovery will make it easier to browse, find and watch the stuff you love, all in one place.

Its HDR content is also growing, with Disney+ available in HDR for the first time.

Here’s what’s new for you:

A fresh, expanded view UI makes room for more TV inspiration. It says goodbye to the static menu bar, which is replaced with a dynamic collapsible menu, letting you see a third more of the stuff you love. This means more TV, film, online video, podcast, music and games recommendations on your home screen, and less time searching for what you want.

Rolling out over the next few weeks, these changes will bring together TV and apps more seamlessly than ever before, meaning even more entertainment from Sky TV, Netflix, YouTube, BBC, Spotify and others will be found side-by-side on the biggest screen in your home.