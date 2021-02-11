Controversial Konami military video game Six Days in Fallujah is being revived by new publisher Victura.

Cancelled in 2009 due to heavy criticism by mainstream press and military veterans, Six Days in Fallujah aimed to recreate a realistic video game emulation of the real-life 2004 battle.

Revived by Victuara, a publisher helmed by the CEO of original Fallujah developer Atomic Games, the controversial title is being recreated by Highwire Games. Highwire is composed of multiple ex-members of Bungie including Halo composer Marty O’Donnell.

Highwire Games aims to revive the title as it was originally revealed, working alongside frontline marines and Iraqi civilians that took part in or witnessed the battle. Six Days in Fallujah will incorporate documentary footage and interviews to explore the situation further than a video game could on its own.

“It’s hard to understand what combat is actually like through fake people doing fake things in fake places,” reads a statement by Victure CEO Peter Tamte.

“This generation showed sacrifice and courage in Iraq as remarkable as any in history. And now they’re offering the rest of us a new way to understand one of the most important events of our century. It’s time to challenge outdated stereotypes about what video games can be.”

Six Days in Fallujah is expected to release this year.