The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the year’s best smartphones, but is there any reason to upgrade if you already have last year’s Galaxy S21? This is a question that arises with each new phone. Whether Samsung announces a new phone, Apple, OnePlus, or Google, owners of prior models want to know if they should upgrade. And quite understandably so! Processors become faster, cameras improve, and battery life (ideally) increases.

That uncertainty lingers over the Galaxy S22 for Samsung lovers in 2022. Last year’s Galaxy S21 was — and continues to be — a terrific device. It boasts a stunning display, quick performance, dependable cameras, and sophisticated software.

It’s a phone that still holds up a year later, but with the Galaxy S22 now in its place, S21 users may be wondering if it’s time to upgrade. If you find yourself in that situation, here’s what you should know before pressing the trigger.

To begin with, the design of the Galaxy S22 and S21 appears to be identical at first glance. They’re all the same size and have the same ‘contour-cut’ camera bump, giving the impression that the three cameras blend smoothly into the frame.

A few subtitles, though, give the S22 a slight advantage. While the Galaxy S21 has a plastic back, the S22 features a glass back (specifically, Gorilla Glass Victus). The S22 also has notably flatter edges than the S21, which has a rounder form.

These aren’t significant upgrades on paper, but they make the Galaxy S22 feel more sophisticated and luxurious than its predecessor. Other design embellishments are unaffected. Stereo speakers, a USB-C charging port, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor are all features of the S22 and S21.

Other Distinctions Between the Galaxy S22 and S21

With the display, it’s a similar tale. Both the S22 and S21 boast ‘Dynamic AMOLED 2X’ displays with HDR10+ and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The resolutions of the S22 and S21 are very nearly equal, at 2340 x 1080 and 2400 x 1080, respectively.

The S22’s resolution is lower because its display is slightly smaller than the S21’s, measuring 6.1 inches rather than 6.2 inches. The Galaxy S22 seems more compact than the S21 thanks to slightly narrower bezels and the aforementioned smooth sides. Furthermore, while both the S22 and S21 offer refresh rates of up to 120Hz, the S22 can be reduced to 10Hz to assist conserve battery life. Meanwhile, the S21 can only reduce the refresh rate to 60Hz.

Other distinctions between the two phones are more visible. The Snapdragon 888 processor in the Galaxy S21 is still extremely capable in 2022, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the S22 is faster and more efficient. The S22 also boasts a new 50MP primary camera, which is a significant improvement over the S21’s 12MP sensor.

Along with crisper and more detailed still shots, this allows the Galaxy S22 to shoot 8K video with its primary camera. The Galaxy S21 can also shoot 8K video, but only with the telephoto camera (resulting in an often unwanted crop).

It’s a minor modification on paper, but it might make a significant difference in daily use. Battery capacity has also changed, but not in the way that some had hoped. The Galaxy S21 already features a rather tiny 4,000 mAh battery, which results in adequate battery life but nothing more.

Because the Galaxy S22 is physically smaller than its predecessor, it features a 3,700 mAh battery that is significantly smaller. The lower refresh rate and more efficient processor should help to mitigate this somewhat, but it’s still something to think about.

Finally, further software updates are promised. The Galaxy S21 was released in January 2021, with assured three years of OS upgrades. The Galaxy S22 is a year newer, having debuted in February 2022, and it likewise comes with a four-year upgrade promise.

That means the Galaxy S21 will receive its final Android update in 2024, but the S22 will continue to receive significant Android updates until February 2026. Is that sufficient to justify an upgrade? It is entirely up to you to make that decision.

Most people will probably be satisfied with keeping the S21 for another year or two. The speedier processor, more efficient display and enhanced camera of the S22 are all objective improvements over the S21.

However, most people are unlikely to deem them worthwhile for a $799 premium. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a fantastic smartphone in its own right, but if you’re still using and enjoying the S21, you can definitely skip this one.