Microsoft has announced that over the next few weeks, Yammer users will start seeing SharePoint News in their Yammer Home Feed along with Yammer content. This new post type will show on both web and mobile.

The purpose of the Yammer Home Feed is to help employees keep up with what’s happening in their organization such as what the leadership team, coworkers, and people in other departments are talking about.

The Home Feed shows you the most relevant conversations related to communities you’re connected to, people you’re close to, and what’s trending across your company.

The new order of priority for content in the Yammer Home Feed is:

A featured conversation (if available).

Content the user has subscribed to and content that’s recommended for them.

Content that’s trending across the organization, determined by likes and replies.

As each content type is populated, there’s a 3 percent chance of seeing a SharePoint News post if there’s one available.

This functionality is already available for users on the mobile Yammer app.

Microsoft expects to begin rolling out this feature in late May and expects the rollout to be complete by late June.

Learn more about the new Yammer in Microsoft’s promo video below: