Google Chrome will soon let you share passwords securely through family group — but it’s still non-functional

Google has been working closely to bring a feature that lets you share passwords securely between accounts. The best part? This update uses Google Family Group — a subscription-sharing program that lets you share Google services with up to 5 people.

@Leopeva64 first revealed a few months back (July 2023) that Google has slapped an option to “share” passwords in its password manager. But, in their recent discovery, clicking on the option will summon a pop-up dialog box that displays the list of family group members you can share the password.

It is now clear how the password sharing feature will work in Chrome, initially it will be possible to share passwords only with members of a "Google family group", if you don't know what family groups are, here they explain it ?https://t.co/cWlnhrq8Eehttps://t.co/LgCxUOixhB — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 30, 2023

But here’s the catch. As you can see, though, it’s yet to be functional. Will Google let you share their passwords with people outside the family group? Who knows, but for now, this seems to be the only option available.

In case you missed it, there have been a lot of features being cooked in Google Chrome. We’ve previously reported that Bing AI Chat, Edge’s best selling point in the recent AI race between Google and Microsoft, has finally made its way to Chrome. There will also be a feature that lets you listen to web pages easily and many more.

Google Chrome for desktops is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux.