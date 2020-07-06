Grasshopper Manufacture’s 2011 third-person shooter Shadows of the Damned has been silently removed from purchase on the Xbox Store.

The Shinji Mikami “punk rock psychological action” game released during the last generation to favourable reviews. It’s not a fantastic game but, in our experience, it’s a genuinely fun experience despite some glaring flaws.

The game follows player character Garcia Hotspur “into a re-imagining of hell where he must rescue the love of his life by defeating the armies of darkness with the power of the light.”

If that sounds like a good time to you, you’re out of luck. For some unknown reason, Shadows of the Damned has been silently made unavailable for purchase on the official Xbox Store. The only way to own a digital copy on Xbox One is to find a digital code somewhere.

However, EA, the game’s publisher, still has the game available to play through their EA Access subscription service on Xbox One. Whether the game will stay in the subscription service is unknown.