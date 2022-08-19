Several new games are coming to Game Pass, including Quake 4 and Wolfenstein 3D

The Xbox gaming community is getting some treat again with the arrival of a bunch of games on Game Pass. Two of them making the buzz now are the first-person shooter video games Quake 4 and Wolfenstein 3D, which are now available with PC Game Pass.

Other games PC Game Pass fans can expect are the Return to Castle Wolfenstein, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard. In reaction to the announcement of the games, Xbox also said that the Quake Champions: Champions Pack is now available as Ultimate Perks for those who have Quake Champions.

PC gamers are not the only ones who should be excited this August, as Xbox also has plans for Xbox Game Pass fans. Last August 16, it released Coffee Talk, a heart-to-heart talking simulator, which you might find hypnotic through the combination of jazzy and lo-fi music as you converse with the characters (ranging from humans to aliens to succubus and many more) in the game and drink a cup of hot joe.

On the other hand, starting August 23, more games will grace Xbox Game Pass. Starting it is the Beat ’em up game Midnight Fight Express featuring tons of crimes and Purge-like scenarios that will make your blood rush. On August 25, it will be followed by two more games: the open-ended puzzle game Exapunks and the adventure game Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition. Finally, on August 30, four more games will be playable by Xbox Game Pass users: Tinykin, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Immortality, and Commandos 3 – HD Remaster.

For more information about the games, other Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks, and other crucial updates (like the touch controls added to more games!!!), you can visit Xbox’s recent announcements for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass players.