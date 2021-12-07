Publisher Devovler Digital has made a surprise announcement that Serious Sam 4 has launched on next-gen consoles, as well as via Xbox Game Pass.

After releasing in September of 2020 exclusively on Google Stadia, Serious Sam 4 has surprisingly made its console debut, since, as publisher Devolver Digital say in a press release “No holiday season is complete without open hostilities and a guy wearing a dirty white vest on TV.”

If you’ve not heard of it before Serious Sam 4 reignites the classic FPS series in a high-powered prequel loaded with an explosive arsenal, intergalactic carnage, and perfectly timed one-liners, as well as literally thousands of enemies for you to gib your way through.

While Serious Sam 4 is bringing the “gift of carnage” this year, it’s not the first game to be a surprise holiday addition to Xbox Game Pass. Previously the quaint indie city builder Townscaper was added to Xbox Game Pass as part of publisher Raw Fury’s “Rawcember”.