Sony has revealed the September 2020 PlayStation Plus lineup and there are two games!

If you’re excited to discover the September 2020 PlayStation Plus lineup – just like you are every month of course – check out the interesting stuff before:

PUBG aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Land, loot and outwit your opponents to become the last player left standing in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments. PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.

Street Fighter V

Experience the intensity of head-to-head battle with Street Fighter V! Choose from 16 iconic characters, each with their own personal story and unique training challenges, then battle against friends online or offline with a robust variety of match options. Earn Fight Money in Ranked Matches, play for fun in Casual Matches or invite friends into a Battle Lounge and see who comes out on top! PlayStation®4 and PC players can also play against each other thanks to cross-play compatibility! This version of Street Fighter V displays the “Arcade Edition” title screen and includes Arcade Mode, Team Battle Mode and the online-enabled Extra Battle Mode, where you can earn rewards, XP and Fight Money! Fight Money can be used to purchase additional characters, stages and more!

That’s right! The September 2020 PlayStation Plus games will let you shoot and punch things. Yay!