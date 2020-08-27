September 2020 Games with Gold includes The Division, Da Blob 2 and more

The Xbox September 2020 Games with Gold have been announced and they’re pretty darn swanky.
For a full breakdown of the September 2020 Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, read below:
The Division
New-York City, today. An unprecedented pandemic has struck the city during the fever of Black Friday. One by one, basic services fail. In only days, without food or water, society collapses into chaos. You’re part of the Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents trained to operate independently. Your mission: protect what remains and restore hope.
The Book of Unwritten Talks 2
Legend foretold it. Prophecies predicted it. Chosen ones chose to believe in it. Now the fantasy spoof adventure saga continues. Join Wilbur, Ivo, Nate and Critter in another classic point-and-click adventure in the wicked world of Aventasia. Help them fulfill their destiny. A destiny as yet unwritten.
Da Blob 2
Blob’s origins are mysterious, but he rolled up at the right place and the right time to be the hero that the Color Underground was looking for. Music surrounds him and color energy flows through him; with his touch Blob can literally make the world a better place. Blob represents individuality and determination. Blob is good hearted but lazy. He is often late, but he always comes through.
Armed and Dangerous
Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking rag-tag band of rebels bound on an impossible quest. They’re destined for victory in 12,000 bullets or less. If they can make it through an army of psychotic robots and wall-smashing Goliaths, they just might save the world … If they don’t burn it down first.