Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE is a midrange Bluetooth-based noise-cancelling headphone that goes head to head against the likes of Sony WH-CH700N. If you’re looking for a great Bluetooth-based noise-canceling Headphones, then the Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 SE is definitely worth looking at. The HD 4.50SE not only produces great sound but also a lot cheaper than most of its rivals.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Bluetooth-based noise-cancelling headphones are now available at a price point of $119.95, down from its original price of $199.95 — that’s a straight $80 discount. On the other hand, rival Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones cost $130, so if you do the math, Sennheiser is offering better value for money.

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition is a Bluetooth 4.0 wireless headphone featuring aptX codex compatibility and Active Noise Cancellation providing wireless freedom of movement and exceptional sound quality.

Features

Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience

Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone

Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening

2 year warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer

Frequency Response 18 22,000 Hertz Impedance 18 ohm

You can purchase the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones here from Amazon.