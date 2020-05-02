Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE is a midrange Bluetooth-based noise-cancelling headphone that goes head to head against the likes of Sony WH-CH700N. If you’re looking for a great Bluetooth-based noise-canceling Headphones, then the Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 SE is definitely worth looking at. The HD 4.50SE not only produces great sound but also a lot cheaper than most of its rivals.
The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Bluetooth-based noise-cancelling headphones are now available at a price point of $119.95, down from its original price of $199.95 — that’s a straight $80 discount. On the other hand, rival Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones cost $130, so if you do the math, Sennheiser is offering better value for money.
The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition is a Bluetooth 4.0 wireless headphone featuring aptX codex compatibility and Active Noise Cancellation providing wireless freedom of movement and exceptional sound quality.
Features
- Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
- Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience
- Intuitive ear cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone
- Up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and is supplied with connecting cable for battery free listening
- 2 year warranty when purchased from an authorized Sennheiser dealer
- Frequency Response 18 22,000 Hertz Impedance 18 ohm
You can purchase the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones here from Amazon.