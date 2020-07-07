Sega has revealed their new mini games device for awesome gaming nostalgia: the Astro City Mini arcade.

The tiny recreation of a Japanese arcade cabinet brings gamers a niche miniaturized Astro City machine to play through 36 different classic SEGA games.

SEGA’s Astro City Mini arcade machine includes six buttons, an analogue joystick and an in-built LCD screen. The device will also allow players to connect additional controllers or fight sticks through two additional USB ports on its rear.

The Astro City Mini Arcade device is powered by a micro-USB connection but you can also play the game on your television through a HDMI cable.

Not all of the system’s 36 included games have been confirmed, but here’s what’s definitely included:

Alien Syndrome

Alien Storm

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder

Columns II

Dark Edge

Tant R

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Altered Beast

The Astro City Mini is currently only available to pre-order in Japan for 12,800 yen, approximately $117 or £94, but no Western release has been announced.

This is the second mini console from SEGA to be announced recently. The Japanese company has also revealed a Game Gear mini that makes the developer’s infamously too big handheld into a possibly way too small portable.