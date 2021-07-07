While we do not know when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be coming to market, this has not stopped the leaks from flowing.

Today reliable leaker Evan Blass posted 3D renders in a number of colours for the upcoming handset.

The device (models SM-G990U and SM-G99U1) has already been approved by the FCC.

Earlier rumours suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

The handset will support two chargers, the EP-TA800(25W) and EP-TA845 (45W) which will charge a 45,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, users will have to decide at purchase time, as the box is expected to include neither.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be available in Black, White, Purple and Green, though when this will be is still unknown, with the latest rumours suggesting Samsung will not launch it at its upcoming Unpacked event on the 21st August.