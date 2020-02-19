Microsoft’s history of desktop operating systems has had its ups and downs, with some becoming wildly popular, and quite a few failing to achieve mass-market success.

Now Redditor DaniPaul has visualized the ever-changing race to the dominance of the different versions of the Windows operating systems in a short video which can be seen below.

Probably the most striking feature in modern times is the complete failure of Windows 8 and 8.1, and one can even feel a bit sorry for Windows Vista, a much-maligned but in the end quite capable operating system.