Seduced.AI Review 2024: Best AI Tool For Adult Images?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This Seduced.AI review delves into this interesting adult AI tool’s features, usability, and pricing.

AI-powered platforms are revolutionizing adult entertainment by being able to generate erotica and porn.

Let’s see how realistic Seduced.AI can be and whether you need any prior expertise to start using it.

What Is Seduced.AI?

Seduced.AI is a user-friendly technology that helps you create NSFW content without too much effort. There are many options to customize the appearance, body shape, characteristics, and peculiarities of female, male, and transgender models.

You can generate images and videos featuring them. Seduced.AI is not a chatbot like Candy.AI; it is exclusively designed for adult image and video generation.

By typing the proper descriptive words, these models can do anything you ask and fulfill your hidden desires and fetishes. Seduced.AI excludes underage sex, rape, and beating content. Simply put, your creations are free to do anything that is not considered highly immoral or illegal.

Best of all, using your phone, PC, or laptop, you can create adult content from anywhere, be it your living room, work, or other public places.

Now, let’s take a closer look at its features.

Features

1. User-friendly interface

Seduced.AI boasts a user-friendly interface. The platform’s design eliminates the requirement for technical expertise.

It is accessible to anyone interested in generating AI-based content for adults. Users can simply enter a prompt and select an AI model to initiate content generation.

This straightforward approach lets people explore their desires without being hindered by complicated software.

2. High-Quality content generation

Seduced.AI provides a vast array of content possibilities and allows you to generate high-quality AI-driven porn content.

Users can create content from hyper-realistic to anime-inspired with over ten AI models. When you use Seduced.AI, you can expect to receive clear and visually captivating images that will leave you mostly very satisfied.

Also, I noticed that sometimes realistic renderings are so lifelike that less experienced users might even mistake them for real photos.

The AI-powered platform offers impressive content generation capabilities. It can upscale images to enhance resolution and detail, resulting in more lifelike visuals, and supports generating smooth videos up to six seconds. It maintains consistent quality across all models and settings, so you can always expect good results.

3. Extensions for fetish content

Seduced.AI offers special fetish extensions for creating unique content beyond usual AI generators, thus ensuring personalized and diverse options. Fetish extensions are tailored to suit different preferences, so I’m sure you will find something that aligns perfectly with your desire.

Please note that the content on Seduced.AI is strictly for 18+ users, and I recommend that you behave accordingly.

4. Save and reuse AI characters

Seduced.AI has a remarkable feature that allows you to save and reuse characters. With this option, you can create consistent characters across various situations and maintain their continuity in ongoing stories. Consequently, users can have a more engaging experience and develop deeper emotional relationships with their characters.

5. Recreate face

You can also post your own or other personal images as references for poses or scenes if you have the necessary rights to use those images.

This feature gives you an extra layer of customization and expands the platform’s capabilities.

From your profile settings, choose Model verification. The feature is only for models and adult content creators who want AI-generated pictures of themselves. To use it, the document and selfie must belong to the same person you want to replicate. It will be rejected if you upload your own ID but later submit a picture of someone else.

6. Respect user privacy

The option to keep pictures and videos private is a welcome move and shows the platform’s commitment to discretion. Seduced.AI’s responsible stance on creating adult content underscores the site’s stance that all content is generated by artificial intelligence and does not represent real individuals.

How to use Seduced.AI

Using Seduced.AI is very easy and fun.

Here’s how to get started:

Go to Seduced.AI and click on Join Now.

Sign in with your Google, X, Reddit, or Discord account on the join page. You can also specify another e-mail, like in my example. You will get a code to confirm your e-mail address. After that, you will be welcomed with a simple Seduced.AI user interface.

You can’t do much if you don’t have enough credits to create an image or video (click on Get credits). You need one credit to generate one image. When generating a new girl picture, you have the following options: Simplified version – for curious beginners, and I do not recommend it for advanced users who require more specific images

– for curious beginners, and I do not recommend it for advanced users who require more specific images Advanced version – if you have the imagination to express your vision through prompts in the Imagine section

– if you have the imagination to express your vision through prompts in the Imagine section Video – Create 6-second videos using pre-made AI models, as you cannot use your saved girls.

– Create 6-second videos using pre-made AI models, as you cannot use your saved girls. Replicate pose – poses are more precise than extensions, so I recommend using this section if you want an image with a specific pose. You can use Seduces.AI recommended poses or poses of your before-saved girls.)

For this Seduced.AI review, I will guide you through an Advanced version to create your dream AI girl. Recreate image is a specific option if you want your face to be used in the generated image. Due to the sensitivity of the content and the prohibition of misuse, you must verify your image through the settings in your profile. If you don’t want to use this option, skip to choose the AI model.

Now, you can choose from 10 offered AI girls models (from surreal to anime). There was also room for one male model (homoerotic). I choose the Surreale AI model.

Extensions generate specific content and styles. If you have a particular fetish here, you can choose it to fulfill your fantasy. Note that an extension can override the importance of the prompt. You can experiment with extensions but have a limit because I do not recommend combining multiple extensions as they can lead to unpredictable results. For this example, I choose only the Hyperbimbo extension.

Depending on the extension, you can get recommended tags for your prompt. So, in the field Imagine (prompt), enter everything that you would like to decorate your girl (from her appearance, clothes, and environment to the quality of the picture). If you want to emphasize some words, use parentheses. I input the following prompt:

“a beautiful girl, pink hair, Russian, sticking her tongue out, (eyes crossed, crossing her eyes), wearing lingerie, perfect teeth, 4k, raw, cinematic, chocker, in a bathroom”

Now, for the Face prompt (optional), I type only the word: beautiful. Also, I type string: multiple people for Exclude (things I don’t want to see in my picture).

There are a few more options left to choose from before generating your first image: Steps is the number of steps the AI will take to get the best possible image. This has nothing to do with image resolution. By choosing Extremely High, you may not get a much better quality picture than the High option. I select High .

is the number of steps the AI will take to get the best possible image. This has nothing to do with image resolution. By choosing Extremely High, you may not get a much better quality picture than the High option. I select . Make AI listen is how much AI will follow what you chose in the previous options. Remember that choosing “ A lot ” can make the image oversaturated. I select Normal .

is how much AI will follow what you chose in the previous options. Remember that choosing “ ” can make the image oversaturated. I select . Use the Magic option if you are strictly focused on the sexual content of the image. In my case, I choose None .

option if you are strictly focused on the sexual content of the image. In my case, I choose . The Aspect ratio defines what format you want your image in.

defines what format you want your image in. Variations define the numbers of the final image you want. I enter 2 variations, and that will cost me 2 credits.

Now click on Generations to view the result. The images will be in the Waiting section if they are still being processed. Click on All to see your pictures. Considering what I was looking for, I got it, so I’m happy with the end result. The picture is quite realistic, which I particularly like.

If you don’t like the image or want to edit it, click on the image in your gallery and select the Edit option. Except for editing, you can upscale, expand, and save images to your album on this page.

Pricing

Sadly, there is no free plan on Seduced.AI. You must purchase credits to use the features, with 0.90 credits required to generate an image.

It’s best to get a membership plan to access all the generation tools, with fair pricing and various payment methods, including cryptocurrency.

There are three membership plans at your disposal:

The Pro plan at $25/month is the most affordable option available. It includes 300 credits, which can generate up to 300 images. This membership offers various benefits, such as 30 credit refills, improved image quality, the ability to undress, face swap, enhance images and remove objects, and generate videos. With this membership, you will have unlimited access to the NSFW library.

at is the most affordable option available. It includes 300 credits, which can generate up to 300 images. This membership offers various benefits, such as 30 credit refills, improved image quality, the ability to undress, face swap, enhance images and remove objects, and generate videos. With this membership, you will have unlimited access to the NSFW library. The Platinum plan at $50/month offers up to 750 credits for 750 images. If Seduced.AI makes visual mistakes with your AI girls, you can request 75 refills. You’ll enjoy faster generation speed, priority access, downloads, excellent image quality, and other benefits compared to pro users.

at offers up to 750 credits for 750 images. If Seduced.AI makes visual mistakes with your AI girls, you can request 75 refills. You’ll enjoy faster generation speed, priority access, downloads, excellent image quality, and other benefits compared to pro users. If you’re a demanding user, the Diamond plan at $150/month is the best option. This plan offers 3,000 credits or 3,000 images monthly, with unlimited refills. It also provides better image quality than the other plans, priority access, more extensions, and more images in the queue.

Please keep in mind that these are the only conditions under which refunds will be considered:

If the applicable statutory consumer protection laws mandate a refund.

If Seduced.AI fails to provide the service (you cannot use it for its intended purpose.)

If there is double billing or overcharging due to a technical error on the Seduced.AI side.

If you have not consumed any credits provided to you and have not seen more than 30 generations in the discovery section.

Get Seduced.AI

Seduced.AI Review – Verdict

After this Seduced.AI review, it is evident that this app makes it easier to create lifelike images and videos without requiring actors or advanced technical skills. It allows you to be creative without needing actors, equipment, or expertise.

The platform is not a chatbot; you cannot develop a deeper connection with the AI characters you create. Note that there is no free plan; you must pay for the service.

Also, sometimes, it happens to me that the result is not satisfactory, so you will have to redo the image generation, throw out too many extensions, or be moderate with entering too much text in the prompt section.