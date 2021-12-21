Epic Games has unveiled Second Extinction as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Second Extinction has everything that you’d want in a co-op horde based shooter, a big map, big guns, and big dinosaurs to shoot your way through.

In our preview of Second Extinction, we weren’t too convinced by the games staying power, but nevertheless, if mercilessly massacring dinosaurs does sound like your kind of thing, then it’ll definitely be one to pick up while it’s free.

If you want to pick up Second Extinction, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. If you want to get a sneak peek at what might be next in line to be given away, Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has the insider info.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.