Sea of Thieves is now officially available on PC via Steam, making the game available on Xbox One, Windows 10 via both Steam and the Microsoft Store, and available through Xbox Game Pass on both platforms.

The Steam version of Sea of Thieves supports full cross-play with both other versions of the game, meaning you can grab your friends and go sailing on the seven seas regardless of which platform or storefront you favour.

You can find the required specs for Sea of Thieves on Steam below.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Q9450 @ 2.6GHz or AMD Phenom II X6 @ 3.3 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5 4690 @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX-8150 @ 3.6 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space



If you’re ready to board a ship and potentially walk the plank, you can pick up Sea of Thieves on Steam for yourself by following the link here.

In related news, the Lost Treasures update for Sea of Thieves was released on May 27th, bringing a variety of updates to the game including a brand new checkpoint system, new Daily Bounties, and events.

Each Daily Bounty challenge will keep you supplied with gold and Doubloons and consist of mini-objectives that cover a wide range of in-game skills. Daily Bounties also has some not-so-daily bounties with special weekly and one-off events, for those who can’t play every day.