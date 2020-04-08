The upcoming Sea of Thieves Ships of Fortune update is set to bring even more content to Rare’s multiplayer pirate adventure.

Releasing on April 22nd, the Sea of Thieves Ships of Fortune update will introduce an all new line of work for you and your pirate brethren: Being an Emissary.

As an Emissary, you’ll pick between four trading companies to work for – Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance, Order of Souls or Athena’s Fortune – and begin searching for chests to cash in.

By bringing back enough chests, you’ll rise through the ranks of your trading company of choice, unlocking new skins, emotes and more. Players can also unlock boosted rewards for working this new trade. Each trading company will have five grades to work towards; those who reach higher tiers will get more rewards from their booty.

The Sea of Thieves Ships of Fortune update will also introduce a new line of pets to unlock: Cats! The furry feline friends will lounge around your ship doing cat things. The available breeds are as follows: Wildcat, Ragamuffin, and Mau. You can dress them up as well!

The update is also bringing tweaks to the PvP arena mode. Contest times are now only 15 minutes long and there will now only be a single chest to grab.