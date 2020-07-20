Sea of Thieves has sailed right past a new milestone as more than 15 million players have explored the game’s pirate world.

Revealed by Sea of Thieves Executive Producer Joe NeateSea of Thieves Executive Producer Joe Neate, Rare’s multiplayer adventure has reached a player count of 15 million since the game launched just over two years ago. Since January, which saw the game celebrate its 10 million player milestone, Rare has seen a massive jump in player numbers.

This spike in players comes after the game’s Steam release which propelled the game straight into Steam’s Top Sellers list.

“It’s both thrilling and humbling to share with you that Sea of Thieves has been played by more than fifteen million players since our launch in March 2018,” Neate said.

“Last month – June 2020 – was also the biggest month so far for Sea of Thieves in terms of active players, with more than 3.3M players setting sail. A contributing factor to this growth has been our recent launch on Steam. We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve seen from the Steam community, with over 1M copies of the game having been sold so far and the game regularly appearing in the top selling and most played games charts.

On behalf of all of us at Rare, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who’s ever played Sea of Thieves for helping to get us this far. It’s a game that we love making, and there’s plenty more to come. See you on the seas.”