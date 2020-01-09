Rare Entertainment’s multiplayer pirate adventure Sea of Thieves has crossed an important milestone as the number of swashbuckling players crosses the 10 million mark.

Announced via a post on the Xbox blog, Executive Producer at Rare Joe Neate revealed the seafaring adventure is the most successful new IP from Xbox this generation, across both Xbox One and PC.

“It’s mind-blowing to think of that many people setting sail on the Sea of Thieves, and it’s all been made possible by the support and passion of our fantastic community,” Neate wrote to fans.

Thanks in no small part to the introduction of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s video game subscription service, Sea of Thieves is a resounding success story for Rare. After years of unsuccessful projects, mostly Kinect projects, it’s nice to see the company succeeding.

“On behalf of everyone at Rare I’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s been on this journey with us so far,” Neate said. “The best news is that we’re just getting started and have big plans for the coming year.”

This month will see the release of the all-new Legends of the Seas update which releases on January 15th. Described as an update that will “celebrate our community and its stories”, the event will include two free limited edition log-in bonuses for those who log-in to the game between January 15 and 22 and claim a free custom sail and a special new emote.

Hopefully, Rare will be able to continue this success throughput 2020 with the upcoming release of their new survival game Everwild.