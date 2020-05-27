Sea of Thieves’ latest update is out now on Xbox One, Windows 10, and is also available through Xbox Game Pass, introducing a brand new checkpoint system along with new Daily Bounties and events.

Players can now enjoy the Tall Tales adventures in a new way thanks to the Lost Treasures update, with tooltips on the map now showing you where to start your watery quest and a new checkpoint system meaning you no longer have to play through the entire adventure in one go.

You can also take part in the Tall Tales Retold time-limited events in order to pick up rewards you might have missed. You might even stumble upon new loot, even if you’ve already scored all the booty you can carry.

The Lost Treasures update also introduces Daily Bounties to Sea of Thieves, bringing you something fresh to do every single day. Each challenge will keep you supplied with gold and Doubloons and consist of mini-objectives that cover a wide range of in-game skills. Daily Bounties also has some not-so-daily bounties with special weekly and one-off events, for those who can’t play every day.

For more information on what’s included in Lost Treasures, simply pop over to the official Sea of Thieves website by following the link here. You can also follow the link here to read the release notes for the update.

In related news, Sea of Thieves is officially launching on Steam on June 3rd. The Steam version of the online multiplayer pirate game will support full cross-play with both the Windows 10 and Xbox One versions of the game.