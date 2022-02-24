Shrouded Islands, the first brand-new Adventure of Sea of Thieves, started last February 17 and will be available until March 3. The narrative-based story of the time-limited series will present players with different mysteries, giving the action-adventure Sea of Thieves a breath of fresh air.

“As part of our push to make the Sea of Thieves a more dynamic place to explore, these Adventures won’t be replacing our Season-based method of delivering free, regular content updates but will run alongside them, offering a new Adventure roughly every month, each lasting for a minimum of two weeks,” writes Mike Chapman, Rare Creative Director on Xbox Wire. “There’ll be secrets to discover, battles to fight, rewards to earn, and a unique cinematic trailer to introduce each Adventure, laying out the stakes and preparing you for the events ahead.”

The events will revolve around the mysterious strings of events: growing fog threatening the Golden Sands Outpost, Captain Flameheart’s disappearance from the skies, and the puzzling sightings of Belle. The leader of the Bilge Rats, Larinna, will guide players as they advance throughout this mystifying adventure. And to help new players to keep up with the challenges emerging and learn the highlights of the stories, the Sea of Thieves official website will provide a story primer before each Adventure.

Sea of Thieves is free and available for all players with Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam. For more information about the Adventures and more updates and plans to anticipate from the game, you can visit its 2022 Primer Event page.