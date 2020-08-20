Sea of Thieves adds Battletoads ship set… It’s green

Oh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Not the Battletoads, they’re sailing above the sea! That’s right, they’ve been turned into a ship in Sea of Thieves.

Released to celebrate the launch of Xbox Game Studios’ just-released Battletoads revival, Rare has introduced the Fightin’ Frogs ship set into Sea of Thieves. It’s been 29 years since the original Battletoads was created by Rare on the NES and now they’re wood.

If you want to get your hands on the Fighting Frogs ship set, you’ll have to complete the first act of the new Battletoads game to unlock it. There’s no end date on when you can earn the Sea of Thieves bonus so jump in when you’re ready and battle some things as toads or whatever.

Here’s the trailer: