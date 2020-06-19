Deal Alert: Get flat $300 discount on the latest Dell Inspiron 7000 laptops

If you are a student looking for a mid-range laptop, check out this amazing deal on BestBuy. You can now save $300 on the latest Dell 2-in-1 laptops.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 with a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD generally costs $849. Students can now get this device for just $549 from BestBuy.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 with a 15-inch full HD touchscreen display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD generally costs $849. Students can now get this device for just $599 from BestBuy.

Both these laptops also come with 32GB Intel Optane memory for accelerated performance.

You can order these laptops using the links below: