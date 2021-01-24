While Echo Show 5 smart display has its own downsides, Alexa voice assistant and the integration with WikiHow are two important features that make Amazon’s smart display unique. But beyond these, it’s the $90 price point that makes the Amazon Echo Show 5 one of the most desirable smart displays in the market.

And now thanks to today’s mouth-watering discount, the price of the Echo Show 5 has come down to $45, making it even easier for you to buy Amazon’s smart display.

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

Echo Show 5 Key Features

Compact 5.5″ smart display with Alexa ready to help

Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.

Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

Voice control compatible devices or manage them using the display.

Voice or video call friends and family with compatible Echo devices, Alexa app, or Skype.

Personalize by choosing a favorite clock face or album from Amazon Photos. Create routines and alarms to start your day.

Control your privacy with the mic/camera off button or the built-in camera shutter.

You can buy Echo Show 5 here from Amazon.