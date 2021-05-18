Best Buy is offering a discount of up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Note2o and Note20 Ultra flagship on Verizon on Sprint/T-Mobile. However, the deal is available for a limited time only. You can find the deal here.

Once you cash in on the deal, the price of the Sprint / T-Mobile-branded Note20 Ultra comes down to $899.99(usually $1,299.99). The Note20, on the other hand, is available at a price point of $649.99(usually costs $999.99). You can read about all the key details about the smartphone below.

Key features of Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra:

S Pen & Samsung Notes: Pen precision meets PC power with S Pen & Samsung Notes; So responsive, it feels like you’re using a real pen; Jot notes, sketch ideas, then convert into Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, save and sync across all your Galaxy devices

Intelligent Battery & Super Fast Charge: Adaptive power that meets your needs with an all-day intelligent battery that learns from how you work and play to optimize battery life; Plus, Super Fast Charging boosts your battery in just minutes

Display & Gaming: The best Galaxy mobile gaming and display experience yet; With a breathtaking screen refresh rate, adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Galaxy 5G support & advanced processor, you get a smooth gaming experience with virtually no lag

Point to share: With point to share technology, you can share information directly with other compatible Samsung devices; Simply select the pictures, videos or documents you want to share, then point your Galaxy Note20 Ultra at your friend’s device and tap Share

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

You can find the deal here at Best Buy.