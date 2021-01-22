“I cannot kill Sarah Connor,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger’s aging T-800 in Terminator Genesys. Unfortunately for him, other Terminator’s can and they can do it in Fortnite.

That’s right, following on from Kratos, Master Chief, The Mandalorian and everything else you can think of, Epic Games have added Sarah Connor and the titular Terminator from James Cameron’s once-serious sci-fi series.

Both characters are available as part of the game’s new Future War Set, a collection of Terminator-themed accessories.

There are two versions of Sarah Connor: tank top and trousers or Dark Fate style body armour and shades. The heroine’s trusty combat knife is also available to pick up alongside a Terminator Arm for your “back bling”.

The iconic T-800 has a new Techno-grip Axe and a HK Sky Net Uplink back bling accessory. There’s no additional skin for The Terminator, not even a creepy police outfit a lá T2.

For the sake of funsies, Fortnite’s Future War set has a special emote: Cyberdyne Salute. This emote will cause your character to do a thumbs up as their arm engulfs in flames, just like the ending of T2. Haha, spoilers!