Samsung’s vertical TV “The Sero” is now available for order

Back in April 2019, Samsung announced “The Sero,” a new TV with a vertical screen. Millennials consume most of their content in vertical format on services like Instagram, Snapchat and others. Samsung is targeting them with this new vertical TV. The Sero is now available for order in the US for $1999.

This vertical TV comes with NFC support allowing users to to just tap their mobile device to start screen mirroring and other features. You can also make the TV rotate to landscape format to enjoy other regular content available everywhere.

The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption. Consumers can expect to enjoy a variety of content – including social media, YouTube and other personal videos – in whatever display orientation mirrors their mobile device.

Samsung has included a 4.1 channel and 60 watts high-end loudspeakers in this TV. It also comes with Bixby which will allow you to control this TV using your voice. Until now, Samsung Sero vertical TV was available only in Korea. At CES 2020, Samsung today announced that The Sero’s will be available in several global markets in 2020.