Samsung’s new 512GB eUFS 3.1 memory can store 8K videos and large-size image files without buffering

Samsung today announced that it has started the mass production of 512GB eUFS 3.1 for use in flagship smartphones. This new 512GB eUFS 3.1 offers three times the write speed of the previous 512GB eUFS 3.0. Samsung mentioned that eUFS 3.1 breaks the 1GB/s performance threshold in smartphone storage for the first time in the industry.

With a sequential write speed of over 1,200MB/s, Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 will allow users to store 8K videos or several hundred large-size photos in their smartphones, without any buffering. Samsung also highlighted that new eUFS 3.1-based devices will only take about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data. Samsung also has plans to launch 256GB and 128GB variants for flagship smartphones later this year.

Samsung began volume production of fifth-generation V-NAND at its new Xi’an, China, line (X2) this month to fully accommodate storage demand throughout the flagship and high-end smartphone market. The company soon plans to shift V-NAND volume production at its Pyeongtaek line (P1) in Korea from fifth-generation to sixth-generation V-NAND to better address the growing demand.

Samsung 512GB eUFS 3.1 Specs:

Product Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write 512GB eUFS 3.1 (March 2020) 2100MB/s 1200MB/s (3X enhancement) 100,000 IOPS (1.6X enhancement) 70,000 IOPS (1.03X enhancement) 512GB eUFS 3.0 (Feb. 2019) 2100MB/s 410MB/s 63,000 IOPS 68,000 IOPS 1TB eUFS 2.1 (Jan. 2019) 1000MB/s 260MB/s 58,000 IOPS 50,000 IOPS 512GB eUFS 2.1 (Nov. 2017) 860MB/s 255MB/s 42,000 IOPS 40,000 IOPS

Source: Samsung