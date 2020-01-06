Samsung’s HDR10+ format gains momentum with support from VIZIO and Google Play Movies & TV

Back in 2017, Samsung partnered with 20th Century Fox and Panasonic Corporation to announce HDR10+, an open, royalty-free dynamic metadata platform for HDR. Over the past three years, several other technology companies have announced support for HDR10+ and the total number of adopters now stands at 94. Samsung today announced that VIZIO and GooglePlay have added support of HDR10+ on their products. GooglePlay Movies & TV will support HDR10+ for their UHD titles while VIZIO will add HDR10+ technology to their UHD TV lineup, expanding HDR10+’s reach to millions of new TVs. In addition to VIZIO and Google, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi have recently announced support of HDR10+ on their mobile devices.

“VIZIO is committed to delivering the best entertainment experience to the consumer, regardless of the format,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. “Adding HDR10+ capability to the roster of HDR signals we already support means our customers will have the best viewing experience possible when they play HDR content on their VIZIO SmartCast TV.”

The HDR10+ Logo and Certification program has expanded support for even more next generation technologies. Announced at IFA, 8K display certification is now available for HDR10+, which brings the technology to even greater display resolutions and includes high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1. In addition, the HDR10+ specification has added DisplayPort connectivity.

Source: Samsung