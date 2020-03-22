Just a couple of days back we reported that Samsung has released a new update for Galaxy S20 series which fixes a critical issue with the new flagship phones. The new flagships from Samsung had various software issues which pushed Samsung to roll firmware updates immediately after the launch.

The latest update is expected to fix the autofocus issue which has been a cause for concern for Samsung since the launch of the Galaxy S20 series. Last week, the update started rolling out to Samsung Exynos variants and is now rolling out the Galaxy devices in the US. The company didn’t specify an exact changelog for the update but users on Reddit have confirmed the camera improvements. The firmware update bears the build number G98xU1UEU1ATCH.

Samsung will download and install the update automatically but you can head to software update under settings to grab the latest update manually. Do note that the update is currently available only for the Unlocked Galaxy S20 series sold in the US. There’s no word on when the carriers will roll out the updates to their respective customers.

Source SamMobile