Samsung 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models are available for purchase

Samsung today announced that its 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models are available for purchase. The 2020 QLED 8K lineup has three series—Q950TS, Q900TS and Q800T—they are available in four sizes ranging from 65 to 85 inches. The 2020 QLED 4K line has four series—Q90T, Q80T, Q70T and Q60T—will be available in eight sizes from 43 to 85 inches. In addition to improved picture quality and sound experience, these TVs now come with improved AI features, Samsung TV Plus service, Samsung Heath app and more. Read about the highlights of the 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models below.

Samsung’s Infinity Screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent, the highest in the industry.

This year's QLED 8K Direct Full Array adds local power distribution to fine-tune dimming zones, resulting in images that are as much as 20 percent brighter

The new, redesigned AI Quantum Processor 8K adds a neural network this year, restoring fine details that would otherwise not be visible – creating a beautiful, optimized picture with the rich, realistic colors of QLED.

The 2020 QLED series introduces premium sound enhancements, such as Object Tracking Sound ( OTS ) and OTS+ , each of which deliver a sound experience perfectly aligned with the picture.

Combined with a new Active Voice Amplifier ( AVA ), which provides real-time noise intelligence by detecting ambient noise and automatically enhancing voice clarity, the 2020 QLED series delivers dimensional and dynamic audio that lives up to the large screen viewing experience.

The new Samsung Symphony feature creates a more dynamic listening experience by pairing the TV speaker with the audio of a 2020 Samsung Q series soundbar.

Real Game Enhancer+ offers multiple variable refresh rates, which provide smooth and clear game picture without any tearing or stuttering.

Multi-View allows users to watch streaming content, such as YouTube walkthroughs or other videos, and use social media while playing games .

Additional user-centric features of Ambient Mode+ include more intuitive and simpler mobile uploads, more photo filter effect options, as well as a new auto gallery that automatically chooses the most appealing picture layout based on the number and ratio of selected photos.

In addition to Bixby, the 2020 QLED line will feature Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – all built into the TV with added capabilities for 2020.

The 2020 QLED 8K television lineup will come with ATSC 3.0 tuners. ATSC 3.0 (commonly known as NEXTGEN TV) is a new television standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). This next-generation standard will deliver higher resolution, better audio and interactive experiences for over-the-air transmission TV broadcasting.

You can now pre-order the 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TV models on Samsung.com and retailers around the world.

Source: Samsung