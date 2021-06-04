Samsung Z Fold 3 will be thicker than the Samsung Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to release in July or August. We have already seen several leaks about this upcoming device in the past, you can find the rumor roundup here. The Samsung Z Fold 3 will feature a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate with a resolution of 2,260 x 816.

Today, Ross Young, lead analyst of DisplaySearch, reported that the Z Fold 3 will be thicker than the Z Fold 2 even with no polarizer. This is due to the included digitizer for S Pen support. He also mentioned that the display will be quite a bit brighter with lower power since there is no polarizer.

Source: Ross Young Image Credit: LetsGoDigital