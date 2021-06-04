Samsung Z Fold 3 will be thicker than the Samsung Z Fold 2

by Pradeep

 

Galaxy Z Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to release in July or August. We have already seen several leaks about this upcoming device in the past, you can find the rumor roundup here.  The Samsung Z Fold 3 will feature a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate with a resolution of 2,260 x 816.

Today, Ross Young, lead analyst of DisplaySearch, reported that the Z Fold 3 will be thicker than the Z Fold 2 even with no polarizer. This is due to the included digitizer for S Pen support. He also mentioned that the display will be quite a bit brighter with lower power since there is no polarizer.

Source: Ross Young Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments