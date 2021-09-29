Samsung is killing it with their truly wireless earbuds recently, and according to a leaker the company is working on another generation which is more affordable than the current Galaxy Buds 2.

In case you can't encrypt this: Buds Z2

IP55

ANC

Bluetooth 5.2

7H Buds

38H Buds + Case

10Min Charging = 5H listening

Colors: Black, White And the most important thing:

Cheeeeeaaaap ?? Pretty much the Buds Pro for less ? https://t.co/iuKxQXpVMj — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 29, 2021

Max Jambor from AllAboutSamsung reports the Samsung galaxy Buds Z2 will have many of the features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, but at a lower price.

It includes:

IP55 dust and water resistance. An IP55 rated product is protected against dust ingress that could be harmful for the normal operation of the product but is not fully dust tight. It is protected against solid objects and water jets projected by a nozzle (6.3mm) from any direction.

Active Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth 5.2

7 mAh battery in the Buds and 38 mAh in the Buds+ Case.

The Buds Z2 will feature fast charging, with 10 min charging offering 5 h of listening time. It will be available in Black and White and will reportedly be very cheap.

Are our readers waiting for cheaper Buds? Let us know below.