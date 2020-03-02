Deal Alert: Samsung wireless chargers now at all time low price

If you love the wireless charging feature in the recent mobile devices, you will be interested in these new deals from Amazon. You can now save up to 42% on Samsung wireless chargers. Find the deals below.
Samsung Wireless Charger DUO Pad:
- Charge two phones – Charge up to two smartphones by simply setting them down. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable
- Charge a phone and a smartwatch – The Wireless Charger Duo can charge your Samsung smartwatch too. Gear S3, Gear Sport, and Galaxy Watch can charge in the same location as your phone by simply placing your watch on the charging pad
- Fast Charge 2.0 – With a Galaxy S9, Note9 or above compatible Samsung smartphone, experience up to 7.5W Fast Charge wireless charging output. Galaxy S10/e/+ can charge up to 12W with Fast Charge 2.0
- Qi certified – The Wireless Charger Duo is Qi certified meaning any Qi compatible products can charge on it, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Apple iPhone 8, and Apple iPhone X
Samsung Wireless Charger DUO Pad is now available for just $58.18.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand:
- Charge a Galaxy or Apple iPhone – Compatible with Galaxy Note10, S10, other select Galaxy smartphones and select Apple iPhone devices
- Fast Charge 2.0 – With a Galaxy Note10+, experience up to 15W wireless charging output. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 can charge up to 12W. See compatibility chart for details.
- Fan Cooling – Improve your charging time with a built in cooling fan. A cooler battery charges more safely and efficiently.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand is now available for just $51.95.
Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand (2019 Edition):
- Supports wireless charging on all Qi universal standard smartphones. Qi certified by wireless power Consortium (WPC). Qi certified for Tested and safe wireless charging. Works with Qi compatible smartphones including Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10, Note9, Apple iphone8, iPhone x, iPhone 11.
- Control fan and LED light with your phone by powering on/off using your Galaxy phone.
Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand (2019 Edition) is now available for just $36.59.
