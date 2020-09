Samsung Wireless Charger Duo allows you to charge two phones simultaneously. Today, Samsung announced Wireless Charger Trio, a brand new wireless charge, that will allow you to charge three compatible devices all at once.

Wireless Charger Trio is a brand-new wireless charging solution designed to charge compatible devices all at once, offering everyday convenience and ease.

The new Wireless Charger Trio will cost 99 Euros and it will be on sale in the coming months.

Source: Samsung