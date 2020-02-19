Last week Samsung announced the new Galaxy S20 series which came with all new hardware and a better camera. However, there was one feature that had people debating about and that was the 120 Hz screen. Samsung finally added the high refresh rate screen to Galaxy S20 but it came with a couple of conditions.

The company’s addition of 120 Hz screen works only at low resolutions. So if you decide to bump your S20 to WQHD+ display, you will get a message: “High refresh rate isn’t supported in WQHD+. Your screen will change to a standard 60Hz refresh rate.” This will basically bump you down to 60 Hz on WQHD+. However, it looks like Samsung is planning to add support for high refresh rate on high resolution. According to Max Weinbach, Samsung is working an update that will allow users to run 120 Hz on WQHD+ resolution.

Samsung is working on optimizing software for WQHD+ 120hz on the S20 series and should release it in the next 1-3 months if all goes well. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 18, 2020

As noted by Max, the update will take some time as Samsung will have to optimize the battery life on the Galaxy S20 series. Even then the battery will take a hit if you decide to use WQHD+ resolution on Galaxy S20 with 120 Hz refresh rate. That said, it’s always better to have a choice of increasing the refresh rate or the resolution without sacrificing the other.