Samsung UV Sanitizer now available for $49.99 in the US

Last month, Samsung announced the new Samsung UV Sterilizer accessory globally. This accessory is now available in the name of Samsung UV Sanitizer from Microsoft Store US. And it costs just $49.99.

This new Samsung UV Sanitizer can disinfect 99% of the germs (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus, Candida albicans) found on the surface of your smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and other accessories. The Dual UV setup in this device can eliminate pathogens and bacteria on both the sides of a device in a single go. Thanks to its large size (22.8 x 12.8 x 4.9cm), this UV Sterilizer device can even accommodate a huge device like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Another cool feature of this UV Sterilizer is that it can wirelessly charge your device while the sterilization process is going on. The magnetic cover provides firm closing and provides a stable feel when opening/closing the case.

You can order it here from Microsoft Store.