Samsung TV Plus free service now available in India

Samsung today announced the launch of Samsung TV Plus, a free TV service for Samsung Smart televisions and Galaxy devices. Samsung TV Plus offers ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos. Samsung Smart TV owners can access Samsung TV Plus from today while Galaxy smartphone owners can access the service in April 2021. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both, Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

In India, Samsung TV Plus will immediately be live across all Smart TV models from 2017 to 2021 and users will be able to access 27 global and local channels. More partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust.

In addition to India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Source: Samsung