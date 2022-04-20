Pokémon is one of the most famous franchises a lot of us still patronize these days, be it a movie, a series, a toy, or a card deck. If you are one of the die-hard fans of the Pokémon universe, there is a piece of good news that might tickle your ear: Samsung will be releasing a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition. The catch? It might only be in South Korea.

There is still no official set of details about the phone’s release, but it will certainly make the mouth of Pokémon lovers water. On South Korea’s Samsung page, the public is given a countdown for the phone’s arrival on April 25th, together with a tease of what to expect in the package. From the picture presented, the package will contain the Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone that will still maintain its base design. Given the nature of the folding phone, any Pokémon fan would expect it will appear like the Pokédex in this edition, but sadly, it won’t. Yet, to compensate for it, there will be a Pokédex necklace pouch.

The package will also include a Pikachu Clear Cover Set and Pikachu picture case accompanied by a Pokémon Custom Pack to give the phone the Pokémon aura when it isn’t in the Pokédex pouch. The pack will let owners select from other Pokémon creatures like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Snorlax, and Mew.

Adding more touch to the edition are the additional accessories like a Pikachu tail keychain and a Poké Ball stand. In terms of the system, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokémon Edition will sport Pokémon-inspired themes, wallpapers, and ringtones.

The entire package could be an attractive gem for collectors, though a bit dismaying for those who are not in South Korea. But who knows? The launch of the phone edition could be a big boom in the country, and Samsung would get a bigger reason to make it available worldwide.