The Terrace, Samsung’s outdoor TV that can withstand sunlight, water and dust

Samsung today announced The Terrace, its first outdoor 4K QLED TV that is specifically designed for harsh environment involving light rain, sunlight and dust.

Highlights of The Terrace:

  • It is designed with weather in mind – with an IP55 rating, the Terrace’s display boasts weather-resistant durability against water and dust, and comes fitted for easy installation outdoors across a variety of settings.
  • Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models.
  • It provides a brightness level of 2,000 nits, ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy content in crystal clear quality, even in broad daylight.
  • Its QLED 4K display is perfect for sports fans: with a high motion rate of MR240.
  • The display also features anti-reflective coating to minimize unwanted glare, as well as adaptive picture technology to optimize content for its surroundings.

Highlights of The Terrace Soundbar:

  • The Terrace Soundbar offers dynamic sound and can be connected with The Terrace wirelessly.
  • With an IP55 rating just like the display, the Terrace Soundbar is built to be weather-resistant and durable outdoors.
  • To deliver on that, the Terrace Soundbar features distortion cancelling technology. By cancelling distortion before it happens, it delivers a deep and clear bass sound from its built-in woofers.

Samsung’s The Terrace TV is now available in the U.S. and Canada today. It will be soon available in Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Samsung also has plans to expand this product to other regions later this year. And for businesses, Samsung will be launching professional model in the United States, Germany, and Australia later this year.

Source: Samsung

