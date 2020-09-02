Samsung announces The Premiere, the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector

by Pradeep

 

Samsung The Premiere Projector

Samsung today announced The Premiere, a new smart projector that will be available in 120 and 130-inch models. Since it is a short-throw projector, it can save space in the home and can be projected anywhere. Also, The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector offering great colour and contrast.

The Premiere features built-in woofers, Acoustic Beam surround sound and triple lasers with 4K picture quality.  This new projector will be available in Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Nordics this year.

Source: Samsung

