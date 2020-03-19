Samsung rolls out a new firmware update for Galaxy S20 users

Samsung is rolling out a new update for Galaxy S20 series users. The new firmware update improves the camera performance as well as fixes the autofocus issue. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t released an official changelog for the update but it did bump the camera app to v10.0.01.98.

Since the launch of Galaxy S20, users have been complaining about various software issues which pushed Samsung to roll firmware updates. The latest update seems to have fixed the autofocus issues as reported by users on Reddit. The update also fixed the camera app freeze which plagued some Galaxy S20 users.

Currently, the update is rolling out to Exynos users but Samsung should be doing a broader rollout soon. Samsung will be seeding the updates automatically but you can go to the Update section under Settings to manually check for updates.

Source SamMobile