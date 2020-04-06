Samsung is aggressively trying to correct issues with their flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S20, after initial sales disappointed.

As with previous updates, the most recent being only a few days ago, the update is focussed on improving the camera and trying to bring it up to its potential.

The news of the update was revealed by Ice Universe who tweeted the following changelog:

Four days after updating the TCT firmware, China updated the Galaxy S20 series firmware TD1 again, once again improving the focus, HDR, and fine-tuning the transition animation. There are other improvements to be discovered. pic.twitter.com/4Pm6xCM4Tf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 6, 2020

The update, which takes the firmware to version 4.19.81, reportedly is for “improving the focus, HDR, and fine-tuning the transition animation.”

The official changelog only notes:

• Improved performance. – Camera

• The latest Android security patch has been applied.

– Device security has been further enhanced.

Since the launch of Galaxy S20, users have been complaining about various software issues which pushed Samsung to roll firmware updates. The latest update seems to have fixed the autofocus issues as reported by users on Reddit.

The update is currently rolling out in China. It is not clear when it will come to everyone else.