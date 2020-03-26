Samsung is finally rolling out Android 10 for Galaxy Fold users. The device was launched last year but saw several recalls before making it to the market in late 2019. While Samsung did launch another foldable phone this year, the company has not forgotten about the Galaxy Fold.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 to Galaxy Fold users. Samsung had been running a beta program for Galaxy S and Note series but didn’t open one up for Galaxy Fold, probably due to less number of people who were willing to install beta software on a $2,000 device.

SamMobile reports that the update has started rolling out in France. Samsung will be seeding the update in batches so you might have to wait for a while before you get the update. Do note that the Android 10 update will also bring Samsung’s new OneUI 2.1 along with a host of new features and changes. The update size might vary from region to region but it will still be around 2 GB. We expect Samsung to do a wider roll out in the coming months. The update will download automatically but you can head to System Updates under Settings to manually check for the updates.