Samsung’s revolutionary Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor now available for order

At CES 2020, Samsung announced the new groundbreaking Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. The Odyssey G9 monitor comes with an industry-leading 49-inch 1000R curved display with Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD)5120×1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and 32:9 aspect ratio. This monitor is now available in the US and UK.

Top features of Odyssey G9:

1000R, the new apex of curved screen technology, matches the contours of the human eye for unimaginable realism.

Superior picture execution. A new level of vibrant resolution is achieved by QLED’s bright and realistic shades and hues. Enjoy awe-inspiring game scenes with accuracy in every last detail.

Imagery even closer to reality. HDR1000 darkens darks and brightens whites for more dimensional contrast. HDR10+ optimizes brightness and contrast so game scenes look exactly how the developer intended. Visuals look out of this world and just like true life, all at the same time.

The gaming world of your imagination made real. The 49-inch DQHD resolution brings you a display as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side, with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a more encompassing view with maximum space to take in all the action.

Color the mood. The Infinity Core Lighting Design adds style and radiates a captivating glow in 5 different modes. Let the default ice blue color shine, or change it to your favorite hue with a simple RGB code.

Seize winning control. The incredibly-low 2ms input lag brings never-before-experienced response accuracy to catch notoriously-agile enemies. It’s so fast, that action begins instantly when you turn on the screen, with virtually no delay between your peripherals and the game.

Conquer every enemy, even at soaring speeds. 240Hz RapidCurve eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay with ultra-smooth action. Jump on enemies right when you see them with a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with no ghosting.

Hyper action made seamless. G-Sync compatiblity keeps the GPU and panel synced up to eliminate choppiness, screen-lag, and image tears. Fast-action and complex game scenes are stable and stutter-free with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for your competitive edge.

