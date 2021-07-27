We were pretty certain that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would support Samsung’s S-Pen, but now, in a blog post, TM Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, formally confirmed this.

In the post he writes:

We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones.

He also confirmed that Samsung will not be releasing a Galaxy Note this year, saying:

Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will for the first time support Samsung’s S-Pen, and Samsung has developed a pretty good solution to stow the pen, with their official S-Pen Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 featuring a slot on the hinge of the handset which will keep the pen secure with the help of magnets.

Do our readers think the Fold 3 is an acceptable substitute for the Note line? Let us know below.

via Neowin