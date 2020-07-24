Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 series at their Unpacked event next month. Ahead of the event, Samsung opened up reservations for Galaxy Note 20 allowing users to get in line to be the first one to buy the new device from Samsung.

The company is allowing users to reserve their Galaxy Note 20 till August 4, i.e., one day before the event. Samsung is also throwing in an extra $50 credit if you reserve your device and complete the purchase once it goes on sale. To reserve, you will need to fill in your name, email, zip code, phone number (optional) and carrier. Samsung is allowing users to reserve phones with all the major US carriers or pay the full price for an unlocked phone.

Like all the other events this year, Samsung will be streaming the Unpacked event live on the company’s website. We expect the company to open pre-orders immediately after the event. If you’re planning to pre-order Galaxy Note 20 then you can head to Samsung’s website and reserve your device right now and receive a $50 credit once you pre-order the device. The $50 credit can be later used to purchase any products or accessories from Samsung’s website and will be valid until November 27.