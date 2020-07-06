We expect Samsung to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at an Unpacked event on the 5th August, and until then the leaks keep on flowing.

We heard recently that Apple will not be bundling a fast charger or in fact any charger with the iPhone 12, but it appears Samsung will be a lot more generous.

SeekDevice reports the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has received Chinese 3C certification, and that the SM-F9160 will be bundled with a 25w charger.

The EP-TA800 charger supports 25W fast charging and also the USB power delivery 3.0 PPS (programmable power standard).

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold only supported 15w Fast Charging, making this a significant upgrade.

The device will feature a dual-module battery with a total capacity of 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh).

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch(vs 7.3-inch in original Fold 2) inner display and is reported to have a relatively thin 3.8mm bezel. It is believed to be covered by UltraThin Glass like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and will have 5G support, coupled with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, with a 64-megapixel telephoto and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera.